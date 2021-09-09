Texas mom killed, 10-year-old son critically injured in crash after driver runs red light fleeing police

A Texas mom was killed and her 10-year-old son was critically injured on Monday after a driver ran a red light while trying to flee police and crashed into their vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Miller Road around 3:30 p.m., the Garland Police Department said.

Karla Rico, 28, and her son were traveling through the intersection when their silver Toyota was struck by a black Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy, of Oklahoma, police said.

Rico died at the scene while her son was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. A second vehicle was also struck and that driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

"This is a tragedy, this is something that really hits home, an innocent person lost their life," Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

In the moments leading up to the fatal crash, police said Murphy had fled from a traffic stop and officers were in pursuit.

Bobby Lee Murphy was hospitalized with serious injuries and later charged with murder and evading arrest – causing serious bodily injury, police said.

An officer had earlier pulled over Murphy, who was in the Accord with two passengers, for a traffic violation and found evidence of narcotics in the vehicle, police said. Before the officer could investigate further, police said Murphy sped off.

Officers chased Murphy, who continued to speed in an attempt to evade police, to the intersection, police said. As Murphy neared the intersection without showing any signs of slowing down, an officer activated his overhead lights and siren in an attempt to alert other drivers to the potential danger.

"But once again, this car was driving so fast, it was within seconds he went through the intersection," Barineau told the station.

