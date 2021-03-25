Expand / Collapse search
Texas mom, 3 kids allegedly killed by driver going 115 mph who was stopped earlier by police

The driver was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An intoxicated Texas driver who plowed into a vehicle carrying a mother and her three sons, who all died, was going 115 mph seconds before the fatal crash and had been stopped by authorities earlier, officials said. 

Daniel Canada is charged with causing the multi-vehicle crash on March 14 in the Houston suburb of Spring, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said. Porsha Branch, 28, was traveling with her sons – 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah and 5-year-old King – in one of the vehicles. 

Porsha Branch, 28, her 7-month-old son, Drake House, 2 year old, Messiah House and 5-year-old King. An impaired driver responsible for the fatal crash was stopped minutes before the fatal crash, authorities said.

Branch and her son Drake died at the scene when the vehicle caught fire. The other two children later died in a hospital.

Investigators determined Canada, 35, was traveling 115 mph two seconds before the fatal crash through an analysis of the "black box" in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. He is being held without bond and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Canada was stopped by a deputy before the crash. Canada told the deputy he had a small bag of marijuana in his car, which was seized. The deputy said the marijuana would be tested and criminal charges could be filed at a later date. 

"The deputy reported that the driver displayed no outward signs of impairment and was released from custody," the sheriff's department told Fox News.

Authorities allege Canada was intoxicated when his car plowed into Branch's, with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, People reported. 

Authorities said Daniel Canada was traveling 115 mph just before he collided with a vehicle carrying a mother and her three young sons, who all died. 

The stop is being reviewed by the sheriff department's internal affairs division to determine if the deputy followed policy. 

A candlelight vigil and balloon release in remembrance of the victims is scheduled for Thursday evening. 

