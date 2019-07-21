Texas mom, 29, missing since concert is 'endangered,' police say

El Paso, Texas, police issued a missing-person alert late Thursday for a 29-year-old mother who hasn’t been seen since she went on a date to a concert last weekend, saying the woman is "endangered."

Erika Andrea Gaytan made several Facebook posts from the July 13 "El Reencuentro Norteno" concert at the El Paso County Coliseum, where she was last seen leaving late that night or early the next morning, investigators said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair and a piercing on her bottom lip, KFOX14 reported.

Police released a photo of Gaytan wearing a white dress and smiling on the night she disappeared.

The unidentified man who was on the date with her told police she had called for a ride, KVIA reported.

Her family said it’s not like Gaytan to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind, and her son’s father said Gaytan would always have her phone on her.

Her friends told KFOX14 her last posts on Facebook showed the stage at the concert and a selfie in the bathroom.

