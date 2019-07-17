Texas men arrested after child pornography, dachshund torture video found on computer: police

Two Texas men were arrested last week after investigators found child pornography and video of a dachshund being tortured, police said Tuesday.

Authorities found the illicit material while executing a search warrant at a home in Wylie – about 30 miles northeast of Dallas, police said.

The child pornography images and animal abuse video were found on a computer in a detached building of the home, the Dallas Morning News reported. The dachshund in the video was on the property at the time and removed by Collin County Animal Services, according to the paper.

Sean Bartless, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and cruelty to a non-livestock animal. He’s being held at the Collin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Logan Bridgefarmer, 20, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal. He’s being held at the Collin County on a $75,000 bond.

“There’s a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner in a written statement. “In Texas, we call it the state penitentiary.”