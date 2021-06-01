Texas Marine Corps veteran saves American flag from roadway on Memorial Day

A Marine Corps veteran was driving in the rain on Memorial Day in Texas when he saw an American flag in the middle of the highway, so he knew he had to pull over and get it out of the road, Sherman, Texas-based News 12 reported.

"I thought it was a T-shirt or something then I thought, 'Maybe that was a flag, man, that’s messed up,'" Kevin White told the local news outlet. "I’m a Marine Corps veteran, I was like, ‘I’m not going to have the flag just sitting here on the highway.’"

After pulling his car over and safely recovering the American flag from Highway 75, he recorded a video on the roadside for his fellow veterans.

"Love you guys, thanks for serving," White said in the video that was played by News 12. "It’s a horrible way for the American flag to get treated here on the highway. Love you guys."

The United States Flag Code, which lays out guidelines for how the flag should be handled and treated, says that "no disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America."

"The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise," the Flag Code states.

White told News 12 that he was stationed in Hawaii from 2003 to 2007 as an aircraft firefighter and rescue specialist.

"I had buddies I ended up serving with that didn’t make it back home and it’s just an emotional day," he told the local news outlet.