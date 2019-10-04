Texas man who secretly filmed foreign exchange students get 30 years: report

A Texas man was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations while he acted as a host to foreign exchange students.

Joseph Patrick Mosher, 50, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sexually exploiting children.

Authorities told the court that a teen who knew Mosher altered school officials in 2018 that he believed he was being secretly filmed while using his bathroom, CBS DFW reported. The Carrollton Police Department seized the cameras from his home while executing a search warrant. There were a total of five believed victims, the report said.

“This case is another warning to parents to be aware of who their children are communicating with, and to be careful about who they allow to be around their children,” said U.S. Attorney Joe Brown. “There are threats from so many different directions these days, and the internet makes it so much easier for offenders. We have to get the message to our kids to be aware of these threats.”

Reports said that besides the prison sentence, he needs to pay a $50,000 fine and forfeit $50,000 from the sale of his home.