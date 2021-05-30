Texas man arrested for alleged terror plot after planning mass shooting at Walmart

A Texas man believed to be a threat to national security after planning a mass shooting at a local Walmart has been arrested by the Kerr County Sheriffs Office.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins, of Kerrville, was arrested by the KCSO Special Operations Division in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on Friday on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury.

The arrest was made in coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, the Kerrville Police Department's Patrol Division, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.

On Thursday, investigators intercepted a message indicating that Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting, in which he made a specific threat that included Walmart. In partnership with the FBI, investigators moved to arrest Blevins after confirming his "affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies" and capability of following through with the threat.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at Blevins' residence in the 200 block of Spence Street for seizure of firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents.

Blevins, who is currently on active felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms, remains in Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Officials noted that the FBI or other federal authorities may seek federal charges in the case and that charges may be added or modified prior to trial.

"This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening," Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement, "Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public - if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community, and bring those responsible to prosecution."

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.