Texas man seen swigging from beer bottle minutes before fatal crash that killed 3 passengers

A Texas man posted a video of himself drinking behind the wheel on Facebook live just minutes before crashing his car — killing all three of his passengers.

Camilo Morejon, 47, could be seen swigging a bottle of beer while traveling in a silver Honda with his girlfriend and two others in Jersey Village on Sunday, according to the video that was posted to Facebook at 7:47 a.m. local time.

In the video, Morejon, speaking in Spanish, boasted that he drives better when he drinks, KPRC-TV reported, citing prosecutors.

Less than 10 minutes later, Morejon then crashed into a black pickup truck, killing his passengers, the report said.

Morejon and the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.

The crash was caught on camera, according to the report, and shows Morejon speeding before the collision.

Morejon was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault, prosecutors said.

