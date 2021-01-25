Texas wannabe ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to providing materials to brutal group

A 22-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to providing material support to ISIS, federal prosecutors said.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, aka Abdur Rahim, of Cost, Texas, appeared in court in San Antonio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer.

Molina pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and one count of receiving child pornography.

The wannabe terrorist admitted that since May 2019, he conspired with 34-year-old South Carolina resident Kristopher Sean Matthews, aka Ali Jibreel, and others to provide services to ISIS.

These services included, among other things, administering an encrypted chat group for ISIS supporters, collecting, generating and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda, attempting to recruit individuals to join the group, and disseminating bomb-making instructions.

Molina also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. In September, federal authorities executing a search warrant of Molina’s home where they seized his cell phone, which contained 18 images depicting child pornography.

If convicted, Molina faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in federal prison on the child pornography charge. He remains in federal custody pending his sentencing.

Matthews, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in November to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS. He remains in federal custody, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CST on March 4, 2021, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia in San Antonio.