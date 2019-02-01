Texas man gets life after killing wife who was thrown into lake tied to concrete

A Texas man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife in 2016 after the woman was found with a rope tied around her neck attached to a 119-pound concrete slab, a report said.

Rodolfo Montes Arellano, 36, faced the death penalty but will serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Authorities initially believed that his estranged wife—Elizabeth Arellano, 28—died from suicide, but it was discovered that she drowned. Remnants from the block were found inside his vehicle, Newsweek reported. One witness reported hearing screams from the Interstate 820 bridge on April 16, 2016.

She reportedly planned to divorce him.