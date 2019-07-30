Texas man found dead, woman's body in freezer after apparent murder-suicide: police

A Texas man was found early Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman was found in the freezer at the home after what is believed to have been a murder-suicide, police said.

Police responded to an Arlington home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers the two dead people.

The man was identified as 66-year-old Edward Leon Rogers Jr. The woman, who was identified as Alyssa Marie Mejia Rogers, is believed to have been the man's wife. The cause of her death has not been released.

