Texas man drowns while mowing lawn near river, investigators say

A Texas man drowned last week while mowing the grass on a property along a river, according to officials.

Adam Gonzales, 58, was using a zero-turn lawn mower — a mower with a turning radius of zero — last Thursday to cut the grass on a property in Hunt, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

2 CARS SPEND OVER AN HOUR FIGHTING FOR PARKING SPOT IN LOS ANGELES, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

While cutting the grass, Gonzales, who worked at the property, made "a pass too close to the river's edge" and the lawnmower turned over, investigators said.

Gonzalez fell into the river and was pinned underneath the machine, they added. Because the mower was so large, responding law enforcement officials "could not remove it from his body."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of the local fire department's dive team concluded they could not safely recover Gonzales' body until Friday morning when it was light outside, officials added.

Hunt is about 80 miles northwest of San Antonio.