Texas man dies after fall into Grand Canyon

Authorities say a Texas man is dead after falling about 350 feet off the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say 53-year-old John N. Anderson, of Grapevine, was visiting the park with his family.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a man falling off the rim near El Tovar Lodge about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Rangers were able to locate the man and began CPR, but they say efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.