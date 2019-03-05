Expand / Collapse search
Texas man dead after failed attempt to slide down handrail: report

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Kyle Wolf, left, died on Friday night from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner's office. (Facebook)

A Texas man died after he injured himself while reportedly sliding down an apartment stairwell while helping a friend move.

Kyle Wolf, 26, was pronounced dead Friday night, according to online records from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Wolf was at an apartment complex in Grapevine, roughly 25 miles northwest of Dallas, helping a friend move, Grapevine police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He was walking downstairs from the building's third floor when he reportedly tried to slide down the handrail. He slipped, and fell down onto concrete, according to the news outlet.

Wolf died from multiple blunt force injuries after the fall, officials said. His death was ruled an accident.

