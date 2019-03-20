Texas man brings steer to Petco to test ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy

Don’t have a cow, man - unless it's at Petco.

A man and woman from Texas couldn’t help but laugh as they recently walked their leashed steer into a Houston-area Petco to really see if “all leashed pets are welcome” at the store.

To Shelly Lumpkin and Oliver Browning’s surprise, the African Watusi was welcomed “with open arms,” Browning wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location...our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

The post has since earned more than 400,000 views.

Oliver is owned and trained by Browning for rodeos and other shows, and although it’s not clear exactly how much he weighs, African Watusi bulls can reach 1,600 pounds, according to the Livestock Conservancy.

Oliver has his own Facebook page, which is updated regularly.