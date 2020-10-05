Expand / Collapse search
Texas man turns self in after throwing punch, breaking man’s tooth in argument over Trump: police

The victim suffered a broken tooth and a cut under his right eyebrow

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

A Texas man has turned himself in to police after he was caught on video punching another man in the face as they argued over President Trump, authorities said Sunday.

Jason Lata, 44, was arrested after Denton police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for assault causes bodily injury, the department said in a news release.

Lata was involved in a scuffle on Saturday outside of a Buc-ee’s convenience store that was captured on video and circulated on social media, according to police. Police said they later received a copy of the video.

The suspect in the video was seen standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts.

Lata was captured on video punching another man in the face during an argument over President Trump on Saturday, police said.

Lata was captured on video punching another man in the face during an argument over President Trump on Saturday, police said. (Denton Police Department)

The video shows the suspect, identified by police as Lata, wearing a hat and yelling profanities at another man. Lata was screaming “Turn it off!” as music played in the background. The music was apparently an anti-Trump song by rapper YG, the Associated Press reported.

During a verbal argument that ensued, Lata is seen on video punching the victim in the face.

Police said the victim suffered a cut below the right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

Lata was held on $15,000 bail in the Denton City Jail late Saturday, and was released a few hours later after posting bond, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

It wasn't clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

