Texas man arrested after 4-year-old boy found dead in street, police say

A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found lying dead in a street early Saturday, investigators said.

Darriynn Brown, 18, was charged with kidnapping and theft, the Dallas Police Department said. Police also said that investigators anticipate more charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Police have not released the name of the child. His death was being investigated as a homicide.

The body was discovered around 6:50 a.m. on the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive.

Resident Antwainese Square told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth that she was on a morning walk when she found the boy.

"I see an image of what looks like a dog, because we have a lot of loose dogs in the neighborhood," she said. "Immediately I call my mom and say, 'Hey, I think I see a dog. Then I see it was a child laying there deceased and I called 911 to say it was a kid."

Police called the incident "unusual" and said the boy suffered multiple wounds from an "edged weapon," the station reported.

Dallas police spokesman Albert Martinez told the Dallas Morning News that the boy suffered a violent death. Investigators believed he was killed at about 5 a.m.

Brown was being held Sunday in the Dallas County Jail on $750,000 bond. No further information was immediately available.