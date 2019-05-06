Texas man allegedly drowned cat because it clawed him during bath: report

A Texas man was arrested last month for allegedly drowning his cat after it had clawed him during a bath, according to a Sunday report.

Skyler Leviathan Sullivan, 25, called 311 in mid-January and told the dispatcher that his cat had clawed his tattoo while he was giving it a bath in his Dallas home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, cited by The Dallas Morning News.

Sullivan said he lost his temper and “accidentally tried to drown” the cat, which he blamed on “PTSD,” the affidavit reportedly said.

Sullivan told responding officers he had tried to revive the cat, the affidavit said. The officers took him to Parkland Memorial Hospital for mental-health treatment, The Morning News reported. A veterinarian later determined that the cat had not drowned accidentally, the report said.

Sullivan was arrested on April 25 and booked into the Dallas County jail on one count of cruelty to nonlivestock animals, the Mornings news reported. He was released Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond, the report said.

Sullivan is not allowed to have any pets, per the conditions of his bond.