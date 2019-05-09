Texas man accused of spending PAC donations on lavish lifestyle pleads guilty

A Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to scamming voters out of over $540,000 using phony PACs that instead funded his lavish lifestyle including trips to Belize, bottle service and “club dances performed by entertainers,” prosecutors said.

Kyle Gerald Prall, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud after admitting that in 2015 and 2016 he created several political action committees and falsely advertised that contributions would support the presidential candidates during the 2016 election, the Department of Justice said.

Prall instead put the $548,428 he made through donations to personal use.

Prosecutors say he used fake LLCs to transfer $205,496 for personal use and availed himself of PAC debit cards to pay for trips to Belize and Miami Beach, Fla., where also splurged on hookah, alcohol and bottle service, “club dances performed by entertainers,” room service, minibar charges, a deep-tissue massage and more.

Of all the money collected, officials say, only $5,100 was contributed to political causes.

“Prall exploited the honest political engagement of countless citizens by representing that his organizations were supporting presidential candidates when in fact he was just stealing contributions,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said.

“In addition to cheating people out of their money, fraud committed in connection with our elections corrodes public confidence in our democratic institutions."

Prall has yet to be sentenced but part of his plea agreement requires him to pay back all of the money.

Among the scam PACs Prall created were Feel Bern, HC4President and Trump Victory.