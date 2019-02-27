Texas man, 17, reportedly jailed for vow to 'commit jihad on an abortion clinic'

A Texas man was reportedly arrested for allegedly threatening to "commit jihad" against an abortion clinic.

Garison Riggs Pate, 17, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged as an adult with making a terroristic threat after he allegedly posted menacing comments on Twitter, according to the Dallas News.

TENNESSEE MAN ACCUSED OF DIPPING TESTICLES IN CUSTOMER'S SALSA

Pate reportedly tweeted a photo of a man holding a gun on Feb. 17 alongside the words "I'm going to commit jihad on an abortion clinic." But police did not confirm what Pate allegedly tweeted to the news outlet.

The teen's reported Twitter handle was private as of Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After receiving a search warrant for Pate's home, law enforcement authorities reportedly seized firearms and other evidence.

Since his arrest, Pate has reportedly posted bond.