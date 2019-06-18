Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Texas longhorn earns the name, breaking Guinness record for length

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Texas longhorn? Now that's an understatement.

Indeed, a Lone Star longhorn has broken the Guinness World Record for having the longest horn spread on a steer.

The record-breaking horns -- they have a 10-foot-7 span -- belong to Poncho Via, a 7-year-old specimen who actually lives in Alabama.

Poncho was named after a Pancho Villa, an early 20th-century Mexican revolutionary general. The animal namesake was six months old when his owner, Jeral Pope, and his wife saw him and had to have him.

Poncho, a Texas longhorn from Alabama, broke the Guinness World Record for longest horn spread on a steer. Now he can truly hold his head high ... or can he?

Poncho, a Texas longhorn from Alabama, broke the Guinness World Record for longest horn spread on a steer. Now he can truly hold his head high ... or can he? (Guinness World Records)

DALLAS ZOO'S 1-YEAR-OLD GIRAFFE, NAMED AFTER COWBOYS PLAYER, DIES DURING ROUTINE EXAM

"My wife and I went somewhere out west, riding a hay wagon," Pope told the Guinness reps. "Up on the hill, outlined against the sky, were three or four longhorns. They stood out like anything on the crest of that mountain – it was the prettiest thing. I told my wife, 'We got to have one of them.'"

Poncho Via, a Texas longhorn from Alabama. Guess what distinguishing trait earned him Guinness Book recognition.<br> ​​​​​

Poncho Via, a Texas longhorn from Alabama. Guess what distinguishing trait earned him Guinness Book recognition.<br> ​​​​​ (Guinness World Records)

The Popes realized Poncho could potentially have record-breaking horns when he turned 4; they noticed his were growing straight out and didn't curve upward like those of his animal peers.

Guinness confirmed on May 8 that Poncho's horns were just over an inch longer than the previous recordholder, Sato.

Poncho Via, a Texas longhorn from Alabama. His owners noticed when he was younger that while other longhorns' horns curved upward, Poncho's went straight out.​​

Poncho Via, a Texas longhorn from Alabama. His owners noticed when he was younger that while other longhorns' horns curved upward, Poncho's went straight out.​​

Pope describes Poncho as "a big, gentle character" who is loved by the community in Clay County, a community southeast of Birmingham.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

All my neighbors 'round here, any time they have company, they come over to see the longhorn. ... Everyone brings [food] with them – he likes apples, carrots and marshmallows," Pope said.