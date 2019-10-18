A Texas longhorn named Bucklehead broke the world record for the longest horn span at a showcase this month, according to a report.

The 6-year-old longhorn from Rocksprings, Texas, measured 11 feet, 1.8 inches from tip to tip of his horns at the Horn Showcase in Oklahoma on Oct. 4-5, unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record.

The previous record was 10 feet, 7.4 inches set by an Alabama longhorn named Poncho Via, according to the San Angelo Standard-Times.

Bucklehead’s owners have submitted paperwork so the new record can be deemed official and the longhorn's mark can appear in the 2020 edition of the record book.

Marceala Gonzalez, 14, Bucklehead’s owner, won the longhorn five and a half years ago at a drawing where five breeders were donating steers. She got to pick whichever one she wanted and chose baby Bucklehead. Her brother, Leandro, is the longhorn’s handler and exhibitor.

Pauline Gonzalez, the mother of Marceala and Leandro, said the family transports Bucklehead to each show by loading him into an 8.5-foot wide trailer and taping tennis balls to the ends of his horns to protect them. The longhorn participates in about 12-15 shows per year.