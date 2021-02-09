Texas lawyer's kitten filter during hearing goes viral

He had the purrr-fect defense.

A Texas lawyer unwittingly went viral Tuesday after he was unable to remove a kitten filter during a Zoom conference with a judge.

Rod Ponton, a Presidio County attorney, was informed by Judge Roy Ferguson about the filter. He told Ferguson that he was aware and did not know how to remove the image.

"My assistant here, she’s trying to, but I’m prepared to go forward with it," he said. "I’m here live. I’m not a cat."

The judge responded, "I can see that."

MySanAntonio.com reported that the judge helped Ponton navigate the app’s settings and eventually remove the filter. The website reported that Ferguson posted the video online and said the error was a "by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times."

Ponton told the New York Times, "If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense."