A group of kids playing hide and seek in Texas over the weekend found something they most certainly weren't seeking: a body.

Homicide detectives of the police department in Fort Worth are currently investigating.

Police said they found the male body just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox 4.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the likely cause of death. The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public.

