Texas husband fatally struck wife with pickup truck moments after argument: police

A Houston man ran over his wife with a pickup truck on Wednesday and killed her moments after the two were arguing, according to police.

The argument had taken place in a Dodge Ram pick up truck, police said. At some point, the 41-year-old woman asked to be let out.

The husband pulled over on Stuart Street to let his wife out around 12:35 p.m., police said. They both got and kept arguing, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The husband got back in the truck and began to drive away, police said. The wife began running alongside the truck, fell, and was run over, according to police.

TEXAS MAN DIES FROM POISONOUS GAS, WIFE DIES FROM FUMES AFTER CHECKING ON HIM, INVESTIGATORS SAY

The man stopped, put his wife into the car, and took her to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman’s identity has not been released. Police are investigating the incident as an accident. No charges have been filed.