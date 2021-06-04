Texas human smuggling case: Truck found believed to be carrying up to 80 illegal immigrants, reports say

Police in Texas are searching for illegal immigrants Friday after an air-conditioned truck possibly transporting up to 80 people was found abandoned outside of San Antonio, reports say.

The vehicle was located in southwest Bexar County following reports from witnesses that they heard banging coming from inside the tractor-trailer around 4 a.m. on Friday, according to SBG San Antonio.

When investigators arrived, the tractor-trailer was empty – but evidence at the scene is leading them to believe that this is a human smuggling case, the news outlet adds.

HOUSTON POLICE RESCUE 10 PEOPLE FROM SUSPECTED HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION

Police so far have tracked down and detained 20 men and nine women with ages ranging from 17 to 32 – and officials say it's possible that up to 80 undocumented migrants were inside the vehicle, SBG San Antonio reports.

Photos from the scene showed police searching around nearby homes for those who fled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The truck had departed from Laredo and its driver has not yet been located, SBG San Antonio reported, citing authorities.

No injuries were reported – and three public transit buses from San Antonio have shown up at the scene, the news outlet also says.