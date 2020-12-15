Texas HS football player accused of attacking ref suspended from all sports for year
Emmanuel Duron issued an appology
The Texas high school football player who has been charged after allegedly running over a referee during a game earlier this month was told that he will not be able to participate in any league-sanctioned sports for the 2020-21 season.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that the University Interscholastic League’s executive committee told Emmanuel Duron, 18, about its decision during a virtual meeting. The board’s vote was unanimous.
Earlier this month, Duron, a senior defensive lineman for Edinburg High School, was seen running from the sideline area after a referee announced the ejection. Reports said he slammed into the ref during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.
Duron, who is also is the team's kicker and punter, was escorted from the stadium by police officers. He was charged with a Class A assault, according to ESPN.
"I'd like to say I'm sorry for what happened to my coaches and to my family and to the UIL," Duron said in a statement Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle.