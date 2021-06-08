Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Suspect will likely face additional charges in death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson

Theresa Balboa is the girlfriend of 5-year-old Samuel Olson’s father

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The woman arrested in the disappearance of a 5-year-old Houston boy will likely face additional charges, a prosecutor said — as a judge also increased her bond in her first court appearance.

Theresa Balboa, 29, the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father, Dalton, has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the boy’s death.

During a court hearing Monday, prosecutor Andrea Beall of the Harris County District Attorney's Office said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa, CBS DFW reported.

TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED IN 5-YEAR-OLD'S SUSPECTED DEATH ALLEGEDLY HID BODY IN STORAGE UNIT FOR WEEKS 

She said a murder or a capital murder probe is pending in the case.

In addition, Balboa has been charged with assault for allegedly choking Samuel in November.

Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson. 

Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson.  (Houston Police )

During the Monday court appearance, State District Judge DaSean Jones increased her bond from $5,000 to $100,000 in the assault case.

Balboa, who also is being held on a $500,000 bond for the tampering charge, did not speak during the brief court hearing.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not officially identified the body found last week by authorities as Samuel. But investigators have said they believe the body found inside a plastic box at a Best Western in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston, is the boy.

Initially, Balboa accused Samuel’s mother and a man who presented himself as a cop of taking the boy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, according to the outlet. Authorities have not said why the child was staying with Balboa. His dad lived at a different address. A cause of death has not been determined.

Read more at The New York Post.

Your Money