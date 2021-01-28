Expand / Collapse search
Texas homeowner killed in accidental shooting: report

Reports say manslaughter charges are pending

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Harris County, Texas, homeowner was fatally shot Tuesday while he was in his bed with his wife after police said a visitor picked up a gun in another room and—assuming there were no bullets—pulled the trigger, a report said.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the homeowner was watching TV in his bed at the time of the shooting. The paper, citing the sheriff, identified the person who pulled the trigger as Norez Hargove. Click2Houston identified Hargove as a family friend.

The report said that Hargove was in another room at the time and the bullet went through a dividing wall on the property. Homicide detectives are investigating and manslaughter charges are pending, the report said.

