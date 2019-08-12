Texas homeowner fatally shoots armed suspect during robbery attempt, cops say

A North Texas homeowner on Sunday fatally shot an alleged intruder after the suspect pulled out a gun when confronted, a report said.

The dramatic scene unfolded in Saginaw, a suburb of Forth Worth, at about 5 p.m., according to CBS local. The homeowner reportedly fetched his gun after hearing the commotion. There were reportedly two would-be burglars, according to reports.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating the scene. The homeowner is not facing any charges. Authorities are searching for the other suspect.