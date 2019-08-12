Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Texas homeowner fatally shoots armed suspect during robbery attempt, cops say

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A North Texas homeowner on Sunday fatally shot an alleged intruder after the suspect pulled out a gun when confronted, a report said.

The dramatic scene unfolded in Saginaw, a suburb of Forth Worth, at about 5 p.m., according to CBS local. The homeowner reportedly fetched his gun after hearing the commotion. There were reportedly two would-be burglars, according to reports.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating the scene. The homeowner is not facing any charges. Authorities are searching for the other suspect.