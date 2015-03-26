Texas highway billboard tells faithful to 'Quit the Church'

Dallas News | myFOXdfw.com

A billboard along Interstate 30 in Texas that is calling for people to “Quit the Church” is upsetting Catholics in the area.

The billboard is part of a national atheist campaign by the Freedom from Religion Foundation and includes the message that the Catholic Church should put women’s rights over bishops’ wrongs, KDFW Fox 4 reports.

According to the station, Catholics see the billboard as a dig at dozens of federal lawsuits by Catholic dioceses, including those in Dallas and Forth Worth. They want to do away with an Obama administration mandate that requires employers, including church-owned institutions like hospitals, to provide employees insurance coverage for birth control, something that goes against church teachings.

"I don't like them imposing their religious beliefs on other people who don't have those beliefs," said Terry McDonald with the DFW Coalition of Reason, a local atheist group.

The Dallas Diocese told Fox 4 it has been getting phone calls about the sign located along westbound I-30 near Highway 360.

"It's all been women who've called in to say they were offended and upset by the billboard," said Annette Gonzales Taylor with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Click for more on this story from MyFoxDFW.com