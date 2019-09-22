Texas high school student arrested after allegedly hitting principal, threatening school shooting

A Texas high school student was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his principal, a police officer and threatening to use a gun in a school shooting, reports said.

Jaelon Gipson, 17, allegedly threatened to pull a gun from his backpack and start shooting at Terrell High School, the Terrell ISD police chief, Gary Monk, told inForney.com.

Overhearing his threats, students reported his gun comments to the school and police were called to the scene around 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

"He was gesturing, reaching in and acting like he was pulling out a gun," Monk added.

While police didn't find a firearm on Gipson, he was found to have under 2 ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Texas Education Code states if "the person intentionally exhibits, uses, or threatens to exhibit or use a firearm," it's classified as a third-degree felony.

When Gipson was brought into the school's offices, administrators told police he assaulted the school's principal and kicked the car of a police officer, causing roughly $1,200 worth of damage, according to fox4news.com.

Gipson was charged with assaulting a public servant, criminal mischief, exhibiting a firearm on campus or school bus, resisting arrest and possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana.

He was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on Thursday. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $335,000.