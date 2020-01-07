Texas high school evacuated after firework reportedly ingnites inside

Texas police are investigating an explosion that occurred Tuesday at Klein Forest High School in Houston, which forced students and faculty to evacuate the building for fear that it might be a bomb.

Representatives for the school district sent out a tweet saying all students and staff were safely evacuated, but authorities are still determining the origin of the blast.

"There has been an incident at Klein Forest High School. All students and staff are safe. The building has been evacuated. Do NOT come to the campus. More information to follow," the school district said.

Initial reports from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) said the explosion was a firework, but local KHOU reporter Brett Buffington said authorities were considering the possibility that the device could be a bomb.

"HCFMO investigators and inspectors are en route to Klein Forest High School," the fire marshal tweeted. "Preliminary information is a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing possible injuries to one person. More info will be available as soon as investigators arrive on scene."

"Law enforcement is considering the device set off at Klein Forest High School a 'bomb,' law enforcement sources tell me," Buffington originally tweeted, adding: "Two people were hurt."

Buffington later tweeted that law enforcement discovered the device to be a firework "mortar," which was set off inside a bag within the cafeteria. Local, state and federal agencies are reviewing the school's surveillance video to determine who is responsible.

All after-school activities were reportedly canceled, and the two students who were injured during the incident were not taken to the hospital.

Despite minimal damage to the building, law enforcement promised to bring charges when they determine the culprit.