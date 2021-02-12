Texas to get heavy snow as US temperatures continue plunging

The weather pattern over the next few days will bring wintry weather to most of the country, including Texas, where heavy snow, blizzard conditions and the coldest air in decades are about to spread across the Southern Plains.

The Arctic airmass that has crashed southward will bring wind chills down to -40 to -55 degrees for the Northern Plains.

Those dangerous wind chills will extend as far south as Oklahoma, where it is forecast to feel as cold as -10 degrees Saturday.

Meanwhile, the storm track bringing several winter systems across the country will dip into the Southern Plains, across the Mississippi Valley and bring the heaviest snow they’ve had in decades.

Dallas could see plowable snow and blizzard conditions this weekend.

South of the Arctic front, showers and thunderstorms will be possible with some of those potentially turning severe.

On Saturday, a surge of moisture that travels through freezing temperatures will once again be a focus for freezing rain and ice for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.