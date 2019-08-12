Texas gun store's back-to-school sale raises eyebrows

A Houston-area gun store's promotion advertising a back-to-school sale has drawn concerns from some who feel the marketing strategy is a poor choice, given to the uptick in mass shootings, particularly in schools, in recent years.

Michelle Simons was driving with her husband in Katy, Texas, when they passed a sign for the Boyert Shooting Center that read: "Back to school sale August 13 through 18. Up to 50 percent off firearms."

"It was so jarring, like, 'Did I really see that?'" Simons told KTRK-TV.

Simons said she felt the promotion was inappropriate in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Her husband, who was not identified but works as an educator, told the station his school district makes him teach active shooter safety drills.

"In the current climate and in the current culture where we have school shootings just constantly, mass shootings just constantly, it seems like a real poor choice of words," he said.

Boyert Shooting did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A statement to the news outlet said, "We have friends and family who are teachers and our way of reaching out and saying thank you is by offering a summer-long promotion of discounted training courses, firearms and accessories.

"A lot of Texans are not aware, but it is now legal to conceal-carry in some colleges, and for teachers in certain school districts to conceal-carry as well," the statement continued.

The firearms dealer made headlines last year when it poked fun at Dick's Sporting Goods for announcing it would no longer sell assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines following the lethal mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.