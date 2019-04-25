Texas girl dies at hospital days after being beaten by classmates: report

A 13-year-old Texas girl died Wednesday after falling into a coma following a violent altercation with two teen girls outside her middle school last week in which one girl kicked her in the head.

Kashala Francis, a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston, died five days after the attack while on life support at Texas Children’s Hospital. It was there doctors discovered a large tumor in the back of her head and fluid build-up in her brain, her mother, Mamie Jackson told KTRK.

SOUTH CAROLINA FIFTH GRADER DIED DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES, NOT FIGHT WITH FELLOW STUDENT, PROSECUTOR SAYS

Police said they are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine if Francis’ death was caused by the fight, the tumor, or a combination of both.

The case is being investigated as a homicide but no arrests have been made pending the results of the report, Victor Senties, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department told ABC News.

The seventh grader was walking home Thursday when two girls jumped her. In a video that surfaced of the fight, children can be heard laughing as at least one of the girls kicked Francis in the head about two blocks away from the school, Jackson told KTRK.

Francis returned home Thursday with bruises on her face but no other apparent injuries, her mother said. The girl briefly became delusional while staying the night at her aunt’s house Saturday and complained of severe headaches Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson called 9-1-1 Sunday when her daughter lost consciousness, ABC News reported. Francis was rushed to the hospital where she fell into a coma. Houston Independent School District officials said they are cooperating with the Houston Police Department in its investigation of this “off-campus” incident.