Boyfriend of mother to be charged after body of Texas girl, 5, found in closet

The boyfriend of the mother of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston apartment closet is expected to be charged with evidence tampering related to a human corpse, prosecutors said Thursday.

Police were investigating Santiago Esparza, the boyfriend of Priscilla Torres; she has been jailed pending $50,000 bond over her alleged role in the death of her daughter, Fox 26 reported.

Relatives found Sierra Patino’s body Monday, and investigators said Torres was at the apartment when officers arrived.

Police said they believed Sierra’s body had been in the closet for days.

Investigators were waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine how Sierra died. Police said they were investigating whether Sierra lived in the apartment with her mother.

The 27-year-old Torres was also charged earlier this week with tampering with evidence related to a human corpse. Torres could also face additional charges as the investigation continues, police said in a statement.

She was being held at the Harris County jail; it wasn’t clear if she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.