Texas firefighters rescue 8 teens stuck at top of New Mexico roller coaster for 2 hours

Texas firefighters rescued eight teens from the top of a New Mexico roller coaster after getting stuck for two hours on Saturday night.

The West Valley Fire Department in Texas responded to a call for help at the Western Playland Amusement Park in Sunland Park at around 8:40 p.m. The park sits near the border of Texas, but stands in New Mexico.

Two cars on the El Bandido ride got stuck, stranding the teens some 60 feet from the ground.

Rescuers used a ladder truck to help the teenagers climb down – a process that took around two hours to complete.

TEXAS FIREFIGHTER CELEBRATING WEDDING ANNIVERSARY FOUND DEAD IN CANCUN

"Waiting that long was pretty wild for us, but we were all grateful that we got down safely," Angel Cuevas, one of the rescued teens, told KFOX.

West Valley Fire Chief Bill Adler said that none of the teens suffered any injuries either as a result of the incident or in the process of climbing down, according to a Facebook post by the department.

HUSKY ABANDONED ON TEXAS ROADSIDE IN VIRAL VIDEO IS RESCUED, ADOPTED; SUSPECT FACING ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Park owner Patrick Thompson had the ride running again Sunday morning, but the two cars that had gotten stuck were not part of the ride.

An inspection of the ride failed to uncover any problems prior to the incident, and the cause remains unclear.

Thompson told ABC 7 KVIA that a closer inspection would occur Monday in an effort to try and prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 30-acre park opened in 2005, but the coaster itself began operation in 1974, the Kansas City Star reported.