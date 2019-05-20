Texas father wrestles gun away, shoots intruder outside 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom: police

A Texas father wrested a gun from an intruder outside his 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom early Sunday and shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspect, who police said was in his early 30s, broke into the family’s Houston home through the ground floor window sometime after midnight, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The father of the home found an armed intruder outside his daughter’s bedroom, police said.

SOUTH CAROLINA DAD FATALLY SHOOTS DAUGHTER HE THOUGHT WAS INTRUDER: REPORT

A neighbor had heard the shots and helped get the father’s four children, ages 4 to 13, outside, The Chronicle reported. After returning to the home, the neighbor witnessed the suspect stab himself with a kitchen knife, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was taken to Southwest Memorial hospital where he was declared dead. It wasn’t immediately clear what connection -- if any -- the suspect had to the family of the home. Police said the incident is still under investigation.