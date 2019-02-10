Texas DWI suspect bit off part of arresting officer’s ear, cops say

A Texas man accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) suspect bit off part of an arresting officer's ear, according to police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Rogers, punched an officer in the face, continued to resist when the cops got him to the ground and then started biting Denton Sgt. Michael Rose, Fox 4 reported citing police.

About an inch of Rose's ear was bitten off, investigators said.

Cops used a stun gun on Rogers multiple times before they were able to subdue him. The news outlet reported Rogers also kicked a paramedic as he was being transported to the hospital.

Rogers has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault for the incident.

“The officer, quite frankly, his body will forever be different now that he’s missing part of his ear. But it could’ve been a lot worse, especially where this traffic stop occurred on the side of the highway,” Denton PD officer Bryan Cose said.

