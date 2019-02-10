Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Texas DWI suspect bit off part of arresting officer’s ear, cops say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Christopher Rogers has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault after police said he bit off part of the ear of his arresting officer in Texas. (Denton Police Department)

Christopher Rogers has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault after police said he bit off part of the ear of his arresting officer in Texas. (Denton Police Department)

A Texas man accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) suspect bit off part of an arresting officer's ear, according to police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Rogers, punched an officer in the face, continued to resist when the cops got him to the ground and then started biting Denton Sgt. Michael Rose, Fox 4 reported citing police.

About an inch of Rose's ear was bitten off, investigators said.

Cops used a stun gun on Rogers multiple times before they were able to subdue him. The news outlet reported Rogers also kicked a paramedic as he was being transported to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant, and aggravated assault for the incident.

“The officer, quite frankly, his body will forever be different now that he’s missing part of his ear. But it could’ve been a lot worse, especially where this traffic stop occurred on the side of the highway,” Denton PD officer Bryan Cose said.

Click for more from Fox 4.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.