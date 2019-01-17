Texas drug suspects called cops after somebody stole their weed, police say

Who do you call when someone steals the marijuana you're trying to sell?

According to authorities in Texas, a pair of teenage would-be drug dealers opted to call the police.

Investigators say 18-year-old Reed Henry and 17-year-old Jeremy Galladora contacted the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office to report a robbery. When deputies arrived, the pair said they had met up with a group of men to sell an item they had listed online, only to have the men assault them and make off with the item.

However, after an investigation, deputies realized Henry and Galladora were actually trying to sell pot.

Constable Mark Herman told Click 2 Houston that Henry was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of making a false report to a peace officer. His bond was set at $500.

Galladora was charged with the same offense and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

