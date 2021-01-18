Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

Texas detective presents boy with new bicycle after his was destroyed by 'offender'

Irving Police Department got donation from Team Texas for Families

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 18Video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Texas detective presented a child with a new bicycle after police said his was destroyed by the subject of a case. 

The Irving Police Department said the new ride and helmet were donated by Team Texas for Families, a nonprofit organization, according to Fox 4

Detective Josh Smith, left, helped present a new bicycle to the child after his was destroyed. (Irving Police Department)

Detective Josh Smith, left, helped present a new bicycle to the child after his was destroyed. (Irving Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Detective Josh Smith was working a case where the offender destroyed Nick’s bike," the department said in a tweet

Police released an image of Smith and another officer standing alongside the boy and his new bicycle on Sunday. 

Your Money