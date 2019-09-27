Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Texas deputy shot from behind multiple times in traffic stop dies: police

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Texas sheriff's deputy who was shot multiple times from behind while conducting a routine traffic stop on Friday afternoon has died, police said.

Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle with two people inside around 1 p.m. CT.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot from behind during a traffic stop and later died from his injuries. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot from behind during a traffic stop and later died from his injuries. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

One of the suspects shot Dhaliwal  "at least a couple times" from behind, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KHOU 11, characterizing the act as "very ruthless and cold-blooded."

The suspect fled the scene and was later detained by police, officials said.

Dhaliwal was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition; he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Fox 26 Houston reported.

"I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own," Gonzalez tweeted Friday. "There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers."

Dhaliwal, 41, was a father of three and the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County deputy.

AMBER GUYGER, WHITE DALLAS EX-COP, SAYS SHE WAS 'SCARED TO DEATH' WHEN SHE SHOT BLACK NEIGHBOR BOTHAM JEAN

The suspected shooter ran into a grocery store shopping center, abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot and fled, officials said.

Gonzalez said just before 3:30 p.m. CT that a suspect had been detained.

"We believe [the] scene is contained and no current threat to [the] community," he said. "Due to scene investigation there will continue to be a large police presence in the area, so please avoid if possible."

TEXAS TEEN, 17, ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS BROTHER DEAD THROUGH BATHROOM DOOR, POLICE SAY

Gonzalez told KHOU that Dhaliwal was "very respected" and "a leader in every sense of the word."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he and his wife were mourning the deputy's loss and sending their sympathies to his family and law enforcement members.

"This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP