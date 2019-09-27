Texas deputy shot from behind multiple times in traffic stop dies: police

A Texas sheriff's deputy who was shot multiple times from behind while conducting a routine traffic stop on Friday afternoon has died, police said.

Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle with two people inside around 1 p.m. CT.

One of the suspects shot Dhaliwal "at least a couple times" from behind, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KHOU 11, characterizing the act as "very ruthless and cold-blooded."

The suspect fled the scene and was later detained by police, officials said.

Dhaliwal was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition; he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Fox 26 Houston reported.

"I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own," Gonzalez tweeted Friday. "There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers."

Dhaliwal, 41, was a father of three and the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County deputy.

The suspected shooter ran into a grocery store shopping center, abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot and fled, officials said.

Gonzalez said just before 3:30 p.m. CT that a suspect had been detained.

"We believe [the] scene is contained and no current threat to [the] community," he said. "Due to scene investigation there will continue to be a large police presence in the area, so please avoid if possible."

Gonzalez told KHOU that Dhaliwal was "very respected" and "a leader in every sense of the word."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he and his wife were mourning the deputy's loss and sending their sympathies to his family and law enforcement members.

"This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice."

