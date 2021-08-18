Fallen Texas deputy's son gets special escort on first day of kindergarten

Frio County, Texas, sheriff's deputies escorted fallen Corporal Detective Justin Longoria's son to his first day of kindergarten on Monday.

Longoria, who the sheriff's office described as one of its "brightest stars," died in a car crash in April on his way to work, according to KENS 5, a local CBS affiliate.

NATIONWIDE EDUCATION PROGRAM PROMOTES CONFIDENCE, POSITIVITY IN CHILDREN

A video posted to Facebook on Monday shows sheriff's deputies honoring Longoria by greeting his son, Joziah Longoria, at school on his first day of kindergarten with handshakes and hugs.

"Today we were proud to escort our little deputy to his first day of Kindergarten," deputies wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "Although we still miss our brother in blue Justin Longoria everyday [sic], it’s these happy memories we want to continue to make for his children. The FCSO is now and will always be family to his young boys. Have a great day Jr. Deputy Joziah Longoria!"

Joziah carried a lunch box with a photo of his father in uniform inside, KENS 5 reported.

FAMILY REUNITES WITH NYPD OFFICERS WHO SAVED UNCONSCIOUS INFANT SON: 'BLESSED BY GOD'

The sheriff's office said in April that Longorio was "lost to this world while traveling to serve this community that he cared for so very much."

Longorio served with the Dilley, Texas, police department before becoming a sheriff's detective.

The department called Longoria a "hero" in an April 11 Facebook post, saying he would be remembered for his passion and dedication to service.