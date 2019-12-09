Texas deputy arrested for alleged 'unlawful strip searches' of 6 women in less than 2 weeks

A Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on charges that he unlawfully strip-searched at least six women in less than two weeks.

Floyd Berry, 49, was arrested Saturday and charged with three misdemeanor counts of official oppression, investigators said in a news release, cited by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Berry, an 18-year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, was placed on leave after multiple people came forward alleging misconduct.

The allegations prompted the investigation.

Officials said Berry had “unlawfully strip-searched” six women while on patrol in late November and early December, the release said.

MARYLAND COP CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE COUNTS OF RAPE, SUSPENDED WITHOUT PAY

Berry was arrested Saturday and charged with three misdemeanor counts of official oppression.

He was booked into the Adult Detention Center with bail set at $45,000, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jail records showed Berry remained in custody. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police were asking anyone with information on Berry’s alleged conduct to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.