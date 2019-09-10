Texas daycare van flips upside down with 9 children inside after driver blows red light: report



A daycare van in Texas that was carrying nine children flipped over onto its roof on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon after the driver ran a red light, according to a report.



Helicopter footage showed a van with the Kid City daycare logo flipped upside down in the grass near an intersection in Alvin, Texas, just after 3:30 p.m., Houston’s KTRK-TV reported.

Police said all nine children on the bus were transported to Kid City’s Friendswood location after the incident. At least some suffered minor injuries, such as scrapes and bruising. All were expected to recover.

"This is one of my worst nightmares as a daycare owner," the owner of Kid City daycare told KTRK. "Our number one job every single day is to keep every child safe, and if we're not doing that, we're not doing our number one job. So, when something like this happens, it's devastating."

The station did not identify the owner by name.

The driver of the van was cited for blowing a red light, authorities told the station. That individual was not transported to the hospital following the crash.

The owner of the daycare was not aware that the driver was cited for a traffic violation at the time of the interview, the station reported. It was unclear if the driver would be terminated or receive any disciplinary action from the daycare company following the crash.



Kid City Friendswood wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening: “Thank you, everyone, for your love and support! Kid city and our families are staying strong, and we are truly blessed that there were no serious injuries. We love our kid city family! ❤️"



The KTRK helicopter footage also showed a silver Nissan at the interception with visible damage to its front end.