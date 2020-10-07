Texas woman killed at her job was in custody dispute with ex

A Texas woman who was allegedly stabbed, shot and killed by the father of her one-year-old daughter last week was engaged in a "contentious" custody battle with him, police said.

Andrew Charles Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton police Monday after learning about a warrant for his arrest. He was being sought in the Oct. 2 shooting and stabbing death of Alyssa Burkett, 24, as she arrived to work in Carrollton. According to the Carrollton Leader, Beard was charged with murder.

During their investigation, detectives learned the couple had been engaged in a custody battle over their child. The unidentified child was unharmed and is in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

In a GoFundMe page set up last month to help cover her legal fees, Burkett recalled the acrimony with Beard in a lengthy post and noted that she feared for her life.

"Since she has been born, her father has taken me to court several times in an attempt to take her away from me," she wrote. "At the beginning of August, he took it upon himself to keep her from me, he would not open the door per the court order and I went over a week without seeing my 1-year-old baby girl when I am her primary parent.

"At this point, I am scared for my life and my daughters [sic] life," the post continued. "It has been made clear this man will do whatever it takes to cut me out of the picture and I’m worried that what is coming next will be worse."

Messages to Burkett's family members were not immediately returned.