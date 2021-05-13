Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Texas constable shot multiple times during chase of two suspects, report says

The constable was being treated at a hospital, according to reports.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Brian Kilmeade talks with police on myths of policing methodsVideo

Brian Kilmeade talks with police on myths of policing methods

'Fox News Primetime' host conducts exclusive interviews with law enforcement to gain insight into their experiences amid reform push

A Texas constable was shot multiple times Thursday while chasing two suspects, according to local reports. 

The incident began when Dallas police officers were tracking an aggravated assault suspect in Ellis County, FOX affiliate KWKT-TV reported 

Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was shot during the chase, according to the report. His injuries are not life-threatening and he was being treated at a hospital, the news outlet said. 

The pursuit was initiated when the suspects were reportedly headed toward Dallas. As law enforcement officers disabled the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged and the chase ended in the suburb of Alvarado, KXXV-TV reported. 

Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was reportedly shot Thursday after a chase near Dallas. 

Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was reportedly shot Thursday after a chase near Dallas.  (Kevin Cordell for Hill County Constable Pct 4)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were in custody, reports said. 

Fox News has reached out to the constable's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation, according to a Dallas police spokesperson. 

Your Money