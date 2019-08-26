Texas men arrested after allegedly damaging headstones at historic cemetery, causing $120G in damage

Two men have been charged with vandalizing a historic cemetery in Texas earlier this month, allegedly causing an estimated $120,000 worth of damage after breaking or knocking over several grave markers.

Chandler McKinney, 22, of Eustace, who's the son of the Henderson County judge, as Fox 7 Austin reported, was charged with felony criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000. McKinney was released Friday after he posted bail on a $50,000 bond amount.

Tristian Mikel Castillo, 19, of Eustace, was charged with felony criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000, KLTV reported. His bond amount was set at $50,000.

The suspects damaged about 35 of the historic gravesites at the Goshen Cemetery.

“The board members gave us an estimate of probably $3,500 per site,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told KLTV. “So, we’re looking at over $120,000 worth of damage.”

The cemetery is a historical site that is the last physical evidence of the historic town of Goshen, established after the Civil War.

The first documented burial was in 1869.

Many of the roughly 450 graves at the cemetery have been unmarked. Settlers and veterans of various American wars were among the dead buried in marked graves.