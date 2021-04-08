Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas police launch manhunt after Bryan mass shooting leaves at least 6 injured, some critically

No suspects are in custody

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas police on Thursday launched a manhunt after a mass shooting left at least six people injured, with some in critical condition, according to preliminary reports.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. at a business in Bryan in the 300 block of Stone City Drive, KBTX reported.

The Eagle, a local newspaper, reported that authorities were on the scene at the corporate offices of Kent Moore Cabinets.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said the shooter was not in custody. It was unclear whether anyone was killed. No further details have been released. 

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan is about 100 miles northwest of Houston and next to College Station, home of A&M University. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money