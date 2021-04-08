Texas police launch manhunt after Bryan mass shooting leaves at least 6 injured, some critically

Texas police on Thursday launched a manhunt after a mass shooting left at least six people injured, with some in critical condition, according to preliminary reports.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. at a business in Bryan in the 300 block of Stone City Drive, KBTX reported.

The Eagle, a local newspaper, reported that authorities were on the scene at the corporate offices of Kent Moore Cabinets.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said the shooter was not in custody. It was unclear whether anyone was killed. No further details have been released.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Bryan is about 100 miles northwest of Houston and next to College Station, home of A&M University.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates